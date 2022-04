Oct. 19, 1930 - April 3, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Naomi Atrubin, 91, Minneapolis, Minn., died Sunday, April 3, in Walker Methodist Health Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Rochester (Minn.) Chapel.

