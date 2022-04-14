Naomi Atrubin

Naomi Shubin Atrubin jumped into life with a curiosity about the world. Naomi died Sunday, April 3rd, 2022. She was born October 19th, 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Brina and Abraham Shubin. Naomi spent her first fourteen years in Winnipeg Manitoba before moving to California. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in English, and from Columbia Presbyterian with a degree in nursing.

While working as a nurse in Boston, Naomi met Allan Atrubin. They married in 1962 and were married for 22 years before divorcing. During that time, they had three children together - Alexandra, Judy, and David.

Naomi worked as a psychiatric nurse but also volunteered extensively. She gave much of her time to the Rochester Coronary Club, PORT, Remedial Readers, Prisoner Visitation Services, One Voice, and Caring Hearts. She was also heavily involved in Democratic politics in Minnesota including serving as a delegate to the state convention.

She loved playing bridge, jogging, foreign films, and book clubs. She could often be found in downtown Rochester looking for interesting lectures and a good conversation to follow.

Naomi always had a strong sense of family. She was preceded in death by her brother Herb Shubin and her nephew, Ricky Shubin. She is survived by her children: Alexandra, Judy (Jenn), and David (Kimberly); her grandchildren, Isaac and Evan Atrubin; and her sisters Donna Baron and Shirley Miller (Howard).

If you would like to contribute to an organization in Naomi’s honor, here are two organizations she did a lot of work for and cared about deeply:

American Heart Assciation: https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give

Prisoner Visitation and Support: https://www.prisonervisitation.org/donate