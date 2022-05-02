Nathaniel Anderson

*UPDATED SERVICE INFO*

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Pine Island, with an hour of visitation prior.

Burial will follow the Mass at Pine Island Cemetery.

Nathaniel Carl Anderson, 80, of Pine Island, passed on November 18, 2021, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

He was born in Groton MA. on February 3, 1941, to Nathaniel & Margaret (O’Brien) Anderson. He graduated from Groton High in spring of 1958. Nathaniel met Nancy in 1958 and being the avid bowler he was, took Nancy bowling on their first date. They were married in 1961 and raised four children. He started as a chemist with IBM in Vermont, they moved to California in 1970 and made Pine Island their home in 1977 where he finished his 27 years with IBM. He was very involved at St. Michaels Church in Pine Island. he would help teach Sunday school and was a lector for many years.

He enjoyed gardening, nature and woodworking, working on his cars – particularly his 1938 Chevy, an avid stamp collector, he was in many bowling leagues over 45 years, and a big Green Bay Packers fan since he was 11yo.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Mary (Keith) Kranz of Zumbro Falls, Mark Anderson of Rochester, Tim (Laura) Anderson of Byron; grandchildren, Joshua (Robyn) Kranz, Heather Anderson, Andy Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson, Machaela Anderson, Aaron Anderson; great-grandchildren, Seth McClay; sister, Nancy Irwin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Nathaniel Carl Anderson ш; brother, Mike Anderson; grandson, Jeremiah Kranz, and great-granddaughter, Willow McClay.