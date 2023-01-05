Nathaniel Reginal Hix, 72, of Rocheter, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities. Nat was born March 15, 1950, in Charleston, SC to Mary Walker.

Nat grew up in an Air Force family and attended many different schools which were often segregated. He earned admission to and graduated from Bishop England High School, where he was one of the first black students to attend. He described the positive attention and education he received there as life changing.

He went on to graduate from Belmont Abbey College and then earned his masters from UNC-Charlotte. During high school and college Nat was a member of Up With People due to their positive messages about harmony and equality.

After college he was recruited to be one of the FBI’s first black field agents where he worked for five years. From there he went on to become a successful salesman for IBM. During this time he lived in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Madison and St. Paul, and then retired in 1999.

In 2010 Nat moved to Hong Kong and then in 2012 to Chiang Mai, Thailand. He loved the tolerance, friendliness and kindness of the Thai people. Nat was a lifelong Toastmaster, and founded two Toastmasters groups while living abroad. He enjoyed acting in retirement at The Gate Theatre, especially in The Exonerated and his leading role in The Christmas Choir.

Nat returned to Minnesota in 2021 to be closer to family. Nat leaves behind his two children Natalie Jones (Asmelash Gugsa) and Nathaniel Hix Jr., his life partner, Constance Mudore, his mother, Mary Hix, his three siblings, Charles “Bobby” Walker, Yvonne Julks and Linda Atkinson and his three grandchildren Yezbnesh, Emanuel and Abigail Gugsa.

Nat cared deeply for his friends and family. He was a smart, confident and positive man who helped every person he could. With his compassion, quick wit and humor he would put anyone in a better mood than they were before.

Instead of birthday or holiday gifts Nat always asked for harmony and world peace. In lieu of flowers, please do your part to help make the world a better place for all people.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

There will be an online ceremony to celebrate Nat’s life on January 21st at 10:00am CST at bit.ly/natceremony. An in-person ceremony will be held in Rochester, MN in May.