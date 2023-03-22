Nathaniel Ramirez

Nathaniel L. Ramirez, 68, of Mabel, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Nathan was born October 22, 1954 in Manila, Philippines to Severo and Maria (Lacuesta) Ramirez. While living in the Philippines, he attended the University of Manila before immigrating to the United States in 1978. He joined some of his family and friends in Rochester, MN and worked for Telex prior to opening his own hearing aid repair shop. While attending RCTC, he met the love of his life Penniann Johnson, and they were united in marriage on January 20, 1982. They moved to Mabel, MN shortly after and Nathan opened “Sports Card Collectibles” in Cresco, IA, later working for the Deco Products Company. Nathan found joy in many activities, including playing billiards, tending to his garden, making jewelry, collecting coins and sports memorabilia, and singing karaoke with friends and family. Most of all, he was known for his generosity, kindness, and unwavering willingness to share his food, home, and heart with all.

Nathan is survived by his wife Penniann; their children, Elisa Delos Santos, Jamie, Jerimiah (Lauren), and Emilia Ramirez; grandchildren Antavio and Mariano Delos Santos, Iseult Ramirez, Kaidyn, Caspyan, Everleigh, and Huxleigh Napiwocki; siblings Lilia Idjal, Leonida (Renee) Ducat, Fidela (Ramon) Villanueva, Efren Ramirez, Vilma Wadsworth, Amelia (Walter) Barna, and Antonio (Jasmin) Ramirez; sister-in-law Genoveva Ramirez, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Severo and Maria Ramirez, parents-in-law Clarence “Buddy” and Donna Johnson; and siblings Rolando Ramirez and Flordeliza Teske.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.