Neal R. Olson, MD

Dr. Neal Robert Olson, MD, a long time resident of Rochester, MN and Lake City, MN passed away on April 4, 2023 at the age of 86.

Neal was born the only child to Leo H. and Frances M. Olson in Rochester, MN on August 11, 1936. He graduated from Lourdes High School then attended Saint John’s University in Collegeville, MN. He received his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine, in St. Louis MO.

In 1958 he married Jacqueline C. Nicholson and together they raised 4 children: Ann, Susanne, Andrea and Thomas. After serving in the Navy for 3 years residing in San Diego, CA they settled back in their hometown of Rochester, MN.

Neal began a career as a pediatrician and pediatric allergy specialist at Olmsted Medical Group in 1967. During his 44 year career at OMG he served many children and their parents in Rochester and the surrounding area, retiring at the age of 75 in 2011.

Neal’s passions were spending weekends in Lake City on “Long Point”, teaching his kids and their friends to water ski on Lake Pepin, fishing & duck/pheasant hunting with his boys and his friends, family holidays, vacations, and a really good meal.

Neal loved to travel, even spending some time in Norway where his Grandfather was born, and he enjoyed genealogy. He was an active member of the Saint John’s University Alumni Board, Alcoholics Anonymous, and served as a doctor on several mission trips to Jamaica and Cuba.

Neal is survived by his children Ann Olson, Susanne Hanley (Greg), Andrea Nargan (John) and Thomas Olson. His step-children Kelly Elliot, Alex Siebenaler (Melissa) Joe Siebenaler (Kate) and Liz Marinac (Joseph); 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Neal was predeceased by his father and mother, Leo and Frances Olson, his children’s mother, Jacqueline C. Olson and paternal and maternal aunts and uncles.

Services will be held at Saint John’s University Abbey, 2900 Abbey Plaza, Collegeville, MN 56321 on Saturday, May 13th at 2:00pm. Visitation will be one hour before. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s University