Ned R. Brown, 95, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on February 11, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on December 15, 1927 in Eyota to Harry and Inez (Jerad) Brown. Ned married Marlys Geerdes in 1946 and together they raised 9 children. They lived much of the time on a farm north of Rochester. In addition to farming, Ned worked in maintenance for Mayo Clinic for 45 years. He served in the United States Army during the end of WW II.

Ned enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, and was an avid spectator of baseball, football and hockey. After retirement, he and Marlys enjoyed camping in their camper at Shades of Sherwood near Zumbrota, where he regularly played horseshoes. He also was an avid story teller, easily recalling stories about his history and adventures in the Rochester area. He also loved to play cards. During his final years, he met Inez Strahl with whom he played cards, shared his stories, and spent special time together. He was a member of Homestead United Methodist Church.

Survivors include four sons, Steve “Syd” (Wendy), Jeff (Mary), Jim (Deb) and David (Imelda); five daughters, Pam (Jerry) Betsinger, Deanna (Bruce) Franta, Lori (Richard) Anneke, Linda (Jerry) Stacey and Lisa Takagi; 23 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Mork. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys, sisters, Mae Eichoff and Hazel Markham, son-in-laws, Jerry Betsinger and Jerry Stacey and daughter-in-law, Debra Brown.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be directed to Homestead United Methodist Church.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Brown family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.