Norine Marie Robinson

Norine Marie (Forrest) Robinson, born December 9, 1935 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Henry J. Forrest and Nora (Daggett) Forrest passed away April 17,th 2023.

Norine or Renee as she came to be known by, was preceded in death by a son Kenneth, her parents, and a sister Joan (Forrest) Palmer.

Renee graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts, and did graduate work at Middlebury College in Vermont. Her major was in languages, specifically Spanish and Russian.

Upon graduation. she was employed as an, Interpreter/Translator for the First National Bank of Boston.

In 1959, Renee answered the call of the Roman Catholic Church for lay volunteers to staff underfunded Catholic Schools in selected areas around the US. She was sent along with six other Massachusetts lay volunteers to an elementary parish-school in Las Cruces New Mexico. It was there that she met her future husband Tom. He was attending New Mexico State University under the GI Bill., majoring in Electrical Engineering.

In 1960 Renee and Tom were joined in marriage at St. Johns church in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Upon Toms graduation, Renee & Tom journeyed to California where sons Tom Jr. and David were born. Shortly thereafter Tom was transferred to Tucson Arizona where son Kenneth was born. To their great sorrow, Kenneth did not survive childbirth.

In 1963, Tom Joined IBM at its Rochester, Minnesota. facility. It was in Rochester that Renee and Tom set down roots for the growing Robinson family which came to include, Leslie, Kristine, Kathleen and James. In addition to their six children, Renee and Tom also opened their home to many foster children.

In the early 80’s Renee became a fulltime volunteer Social Worker for Olmsted County, Minnesota. For this volunteer work, Renee received many commendations and awards from both the State and County.

With Toms retirement from IBM, Renee and Tom spent their winter months as Minnesota snowbirds in Ft. Myers, Florida. Renee thrived in this activity laden environment along with many beach days spent at beautiful Sanibel Island. It was in Florida that Renee expressed a hidden talent. Her hand painting of flowers on glass and cards was wondrous.

A full and giving life marred only by the onset of dementia in her late 80’s. Her final months were spent at Cascade Creek Memory Care Facility, visited often by loving family members and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as one who gave so much to others and asked so little in return. A private family celebration of Renee’s life will be held at home.

Renee has willed her body to the Mayo Clinic for Medical Research and education and in time will be interred along with husband Tom in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

GOD SPEED Dear Renee..