Norma A. Aarsvold

Surrounded by family, Norma Alice (Ness) Aarsvold passed away on December 21, 2021 at the age of 87. She was the proud mother of four, grandmother of eight, and was blessed with six great-grandchildren.

Born to Alice and Norman Ness on October 12, 1934, she attended grade school (grades 1-8) in the country school and went on to graduate from Kasson High School and the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN.

On July 20th, 1956, she married Robert W. Aarsvold. In 1976, she returned to her lifelong passion of nursing and service to others as Director of Nursing at the Chosen Valley Care Center.

Following retirement, she touched and blessed the lives of many families through her volunteering at church, going on several mission trips, delivering meals on wheels, and serving as a Mayo Hospice volunteer for 15 years.

Norma was always one who enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. Her curiosity and love of travel brought her to six different continents and a host of different cultures and countries. In between the big trips, you could find Norma in her little green tent at her favorite camping site at Whitewater State Park or visiting the kids and grandkids.

Norma is survived by her children: Bruce (Joyce) Aarsvold of Mazeppa; Peter (Elizabeth) Aarsvold of Verona, WI; Roberta (Mitch) Lentz of Spring Valley and Terry Aarsvold of Oronoco; eight grand-children and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Marguretta (Bob) Yaeger of Ortonville; Jim (Irene) Ness of Kasson; Don (Doreen) Ness of Kasson; and her sister-in-law, Judy Ness of Rochester. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Alice Ness, her husband Robert W. Aarsvold, and brother Andy Ness.

A private burial service for the family was held at South Zumbro Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be forwarded to Chatfield Lutheran Church, 304 Fillmore St. SE, Chatfield, MN 55923, Lutheran Partners in Global Ministry (LPGM), ​​4570 W. 77th St #124, Minneapolis, MN 55435, or the charity of your choice.

