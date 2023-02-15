Norma A. Strelow

Norma Adella Strelow, age 91 of Rochester, passed away on February 13, 2023 at Seasons Hospice House.

Norma was born on June 24, 1931 to Herbert and Adella (Wokersein) Koeller in Altura, MN. Norma married Robert Strelow on April 16, 1949 in Nodine, MN. Together they moved to Rochester in 1957 and raised their family. In addition to being a busy mother to their four boys, Norma was involved in numerous volunteer opportunities throughout her life. In her free time, she also liked to read, knit and garden. Most of all, Norma loved to spend time with family and friends.

Norma is survived by her children Wayne (Claudia) of Stuart, Florida, David (Peggy) of Kansas City, Kansas, Dan (Darlene) of Barneveld, Wisconsin and Mark (Tonya) of Kasson Minnesota; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and one brother Charles (JoAnn) Koeller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; and daughter-in-law Nancy.

Memorial Service for Norma will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Burial will be at Grandview Memorials Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.

