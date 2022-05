May 5, 1940 - May 11, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Norma C. Dayao, 82, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, May 11, in Marcella Manor Senior Living.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Rochester Cremation Services. Father Tom Loomis will officiate.

Arrangements by Rochester Cremation Services.