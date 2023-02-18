Norma Geraldine Sedlack

Norma Geraldine Conn Sedlack, passed away at Charter House on February 17, 2023, at the age of 87.

Norma was born March 3, 1935, in Ft Wayne, Indiana to Bertha and Gerald Conn. Norma and her sister, Eileen moved a lot during their childhood…including Yuma, AZ. As Norma became a teenager, being a nurse became a passion. She got her nursing certificate in IL in 1956, and became a nurse at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL where she met her future husband, Richard Sedlack, MD. They married Nov 22, 1958 in Chicago, IL and soon after moved to Rochester, MN, after Richard got his position as a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic. Norma never left Rochester after that. She went on to receive her BS degree in Nursing from Winona State in 1980 and taught nursing classes at Rochester Community Technical College.

Norma was very involved in the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), having served as both local chapter president several times, and as State Regent. She found her way to the DAR when she developed a love for genealogy research, which she did extensively on both sides of the family. She even found rare, vintage photos and made each of her children a photo album of their past.

Norma’s two favorite things to do were whistle and read Harlequin Romance novels. She will always be remembered as quite the songbird. She also had a very quirky way of reading the last chapter of the novel first, before she started the book.

Norma and Richard loved to travel. They loved Hawaii and did an around the world trip to India and beyond and even drove to Alaska. The best summer family vacations were cross-country driving trips with the family all packed into the station wagon. They also courageously spent a month trip to Europe with all 5 kids.

Norma raised 5 children in Rochester. Jeff (Maryann) of Falmouth, ME, Tom of Woodbury, MN, Nancy (Gerard) Browne of Woodbury, MN, Diana (Barry) Maxwell of Winter Garden, FL and Robert (Carolyn) of Rochester, MN.

Norma also leaves behind a beloved sister Alice “Eileen” (Jerry) Moyer, a niece Marge (Mark) Hall and an amazing clan of 11 grandchildren. Will, Victoria, Anne, Connor, Mackenzie, Colleen, Harrison, Cameron, Alex and twins Aidan and Isabelle.

Funeral Services will be private at Ft. Snelling, where she will be reunited with Richard. Memorial Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the “Dorothy Day Hospitality House” of Rochester, MN or to another charity of your choice.

