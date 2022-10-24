Norma I. Sparks, age 87 of Rochester, peacefully passed away on October 19, 2022, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Sparks and son in-law Kevin Patzer. Norma will be dearly missed by her 8 children; Charlie (Sharon), Mickey (Sheila), Mark (Cathy), Pam (Dean) Williams, David (Terri), Eric (Kathy), Dan, Sue Patzer, 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Norma was born on August 27, 1935 in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, where she met and married her beloved husband, Charles, who was stationed with the US Air Force there in 1952. She always loved returning home to Puerto Rico to see family and enjoy the beauty and sunshine. Norma lived in Rochester for the past 65 years and worked in the Rochester School District with students having special needs. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, baking, and cooking her fabulous Puerto Rican dishes. Most of all, her family was the center of her life. Memorial Mass for Norma will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11:00AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church (1315 12th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Rochester. Memorials are preferred to American Red Cross.

