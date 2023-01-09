Norma Jean Johnson (Edge) of Maple Grove, MN went to Heaven on January 4th, 2023 at the age of 88. She was surrounded by love and care in her home of 6 years at The Water’s On Mayowood in Rochester, MN. She is survived by her children Julie (Doug) Fiesel, Jeanne (Jeff) Megna, Jim (Julie) Johnson, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gordon, parents Joe & Alice Edge and brother Roger. Norma was born May 24, 1934 in Havelock, IA. She graduated from Havelock High School in 1952. In 1955 Norma earned her R.N. degree of Nursing from Broadlawns School of Nursing in Des Moines, IA. Through Nurses Christian Fellowship Norma accepted Jesus as her personal Savior. She met Gordon Edward Johnson at Church and married October, 24, 1959. They lived many years in New Hope, MN where they raised their family. Norma created a happy, warm home. She worked in their Income Tax and Laser Toner Refill business, helping Gordon with most everything. Norma also worked as a private duty nurse. Among her greatest joys were serving at church, Gideons International, fellowship with friends and neighbors and most of all supporting and loving her family. She accepted The Water’s in Rochester as her home in 2016 and made the best of it. She enjoyed her new church in Rochester and attending women’s Bible study one winter with her daughter. She sang in a choir (Resounding Voices) for people living with Dementia and took pride in this. She looked forward to the many activities at her home. Regular outings and visits with family and friends were fun for all. God’s peace that passes all understanding was hers. Hymns, devotions and reading the Bible brought much comfort. As her ability to see, speak and walk diminished, she continued to know her family and caregivers and appreciated them to the end. She never lost the ability to occasionally communicate with small words of thanks, a smile or laugh and moving her eyebrows. Special thanks to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their incredible work and care, The entire Water’s On Mayowood staff who cared for her in many ways and her companions who became true friends. The family will celebrate her life in a private service. Remembrances or memorials to Gideon’s International or Resounding Voices Choir can be sent to Norma’s family in care of Washburn-McReavy Strobeck Johnson Chapel, 1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343