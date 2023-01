Oct. 31, 1927 - Dec. 31, 2022

TAOPI, Minn. - Norma M. Kiefer, 95, Taopi, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 31, in her daughter’s home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, Adams (Minn.) Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Fathers Antony Arokiyam and Gregory Leif will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be Saturday in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.