Norman Bussian

Norman Dennis Bussian, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI.

Norm was born December 5, 1938, to Cecil and Mildred (Swing) Bussian in Minneapolis, MN.

He was raised in Minneapolis and Lake City, MN, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1957. While in high school, he was an accomplished athlete, earning all-conference honors in football, basketball, and baseball. In 2016, he and his 1955 football teammates were inducted into the Lake City Hall of Fame.

In 1959, he joined the United States Army. He served honorably in the Army Security Agency at Bad Aibling near Munich, Germany. While there, he received the Southern Area Command Athlete of the Year Award for being the “top man” in all of SACom sports.

After his military service, he attended Winona State University to fulfill his dream of becoming a teacher and a coach. There he met the love of his life, Kathleen Peterson. They married December 19, 1964, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. They were together for nearly 59 years, and he adored her until the end. He taught and coached in Waldorf-Pemberton before earning his Masters and Sixth Year Certificate at Mankato State University. He then served as a principal in Fairmont, Goodhue, and Wabasha-Kellogg schools. He retired in 1993. He was instrumental in starting the W-K Dollars for Scholars program at W-K high school. He loved working with kids, and he touched the lives of countless students and athletes.

Norm was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, serving as past council president and treasurer. In retirement, he and Kathy enjoyed many travels together with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking and carving, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a huge fan of his grandchildren and could often be seen at all of their sporting and fine arts events. His greatest joy was his family. Norm was adventurous, loyal, family focused, playful, and compassionate. He will be deeply missed and remembered with everlasting warmth and love.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; children Heidi (Tony) Bussian Purvis, Dennis (Mary Jo) Bussian, and Beth (Jenny Hanson) Bussian; grandchildren Lauren, Jack, Katy, Kreg, Greta, and Eleanor; his brother, Doug Bussian; in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Clarence Zillgitt, and his siblings Dick Bussian, Mary Jenneman, Caroll Kittleson Steinbarge, and Bill Bussian.

Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church, W-K Booster Club, and Wabasha-Kellogg Education Foundation (formerly Dollars for Scholars).

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, Wabasha, with Pastor Dave Knox officiating. Interment will be at Red Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Blooming Prairie, MN.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com