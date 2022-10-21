Norman Korsness, 81, a long-time rural Stewartville, MN resident, died on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) at his home surrounded by his loving family, following an illness with cancer.

Norman Dean Korsness was born on May 28, 1941 on the family farm in Winnishiek County, IA to Lawrence and Melissa (Klegseth) Korsness. He grew up on the farm in rural Hesper, IA where he attended Hesper school and graduated from Mabel H.S. in 1959. He attended Dunwoody Institute, earning a degree in carpentry. Norman was married on June 1, 1969 at St. John’s Bear Valley

Lutheran Church in rural Zumbro Falls to A. Kay Siems. After their marriage the couple lived in Rochester, before moving to rural Stewartville in 1975, where they farmed, raised their children and have continued to make their home.

Norm started his career in carpentry building homes in Rochester. He later was employed for many years at Benike Construction and Weis Builders. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1382. He was proud to have worked on the expansion project of the original Mayo Building and on the Guggenheim Building. He had a passion for woodworking and had his own sawmill and a kiln for drying lumber. He touched many lives with his carpentry skills and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Norman was proud of his Norwegian Heritage and enjoyed traveling to Norway in 2004 to see the original Korsness farm in Frosta. Family was a priority for Norman. He enjoyed spending time with and camping with his family. Kay was employed as a medical secretary at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center. He and Kay enjoyed traveling and were able to go to many places after they both retired. Norman was an active longtime member of Zion Lutheran where he served on its council and participated on mission trips to help people rebuild after storms. Norm was also a volunteer at Good Earth Village.

Norman is survived by his wife of 53 years; 2 daughters and 1 son - Lori (Dale) Olson of Stewartville; Mark Korsness of Rochester and Sarah Korsness (Jim Macius) of Stewartville; 5 grandchildren – Nicole, Daniel, Patrick, Katherine Olson and Wyatt Macius all of Stewartville; 1 sister – Helen Danielson of St. Paul, MN and 1 brother – Lester Korsness of Decorah, IA and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his niece – Lois Darrington, sister-in-law – Thelma Korsness and brother-in-law – Curtiss Danielson.

The funeral service for Norman will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday (October 25, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday (October 24, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. The family suggests memorials to Zion Lutheran or Good Earth Village. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Norman Dean Korsness are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com