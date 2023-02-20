Normand Thomas Gonnella

Norman “Norm” Thomas Gonnella, 90, of Rochester died Saturday February 18th, 2023, of natural causes. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janet Lou Gonnella (Kelly).

Norm was born May 3, 1932, the youngest child of Arthur and Aline Gonnella in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He had two brothers and an eldest sister. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis.

After high school, Norm explored two years at seminary. In 1952 during the Korean War, he received a draft notice, but then enlisted in the Navy. Since he knew he could swim further than he could dig. After serving in the military, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Later he obtained a Master’s degree. Following college, Norm went to work for Honeywell. While in Minneapolis, he participated in a young adult’s singles group, where he met his future wife. The two wed on December 31st, 1960.

Following their marriage, the couple lived in Minneapolis for a few years as Norm worked at Honeywell. He then accepted a job with IBM, and the family moved initially to Dodge Center, and finally settled in Rochester, Minnesota. Norm retired from IBM in 1991 after 25 years of service.

During their marriage, Norm dedicated his energy in providing for the family and completing the family home in Rochester. During the summer months, he would spend Sunday afternoons taking the family on picnics to local parks to enjoy swimming or other sporting activities, with roasting of hot dogs and marshmallows around a fire. Over the years, he contributed his time and talents in service of his Pax Christi Catholic Church community, and at a local Catholic charity thrift store. Norm enjoyed playing card games, golfing, hunting, painting, rock hounding, and fishing. He enjoyed teaching his kids and grandkids to fish. When a fish was caught of questionable keeping size, he would say to throw it towards the fish basket. If the fish made it into the basket, it was meant to be kept. Summer vacations were often spent as a family at lake cabins or with some of the older children and relatives backpacking in Montana. Through the years, he taught his children about faith in God, working hard, and helping others. He enjoyed open discussions on religious, political, and social topics. He was willing to listen but also he shared his views. As his children grew, his views became more as suggestions.

In later life, he enjoyed many years of doing pottery. More than “throwing” the clay pot, he utilized his chemistry background to create interesting glazes on the pot. He openly shared and gave away many of his creations. Further in life, he enjoyed quilting, making placemats, table runners, and bedroom quilts. Norm was openly forthright, had a strong work ethic, was inspired creatively, and was open to teaching for those wanting to learn. He was a loving father and husband. He was a true follower of Christ, but would ask discerning questions to raise awareness and to deepen his Catholic faith.

Norm is survived by six of his children- Mary (Brad) King, Mark (Laura) Gonnella, Paul (Nancy) Gonnella, Tom (Chris) Gonnella, Deb Gonnella, and Jim (Sarah) Gonnella. He was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Jan, Norm was preceded in death by his infant son, Patrick, his parents, his brothers, and sister.

Visitations will be from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, February 24th with a vigil at 7:30pm at River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will also be available at Pax Christi Catholic Church one hour before the funeral service on Saturday. Funeral Mass will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester at 10:30am on Saturday, February 25th with Fr. John Sauer officiating. A reception meal will be served at the church following the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials in Norm’s name will be determined by the family at a later time.

