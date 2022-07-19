Ok Jae Trice, 85, of Stewartville, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Stewartville.

Ok Jae Moon was born March 3, 1937, in South Korea where she grew up and graduated from High School. She married and moved to the U.S. in 1960 with her first husband, Burton L. Thompson. They had three daughters and later divorced. In 1988, she married Danny L. Trice and they lived in Houston, TX, and later moved to Washington state. They enjoyed travelling and spending time together. They moved to Minnesota in 2017 where she lived until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Danny Trice. Ok Jae is survived by her three daughters – Yolanda Zimmer (Chris Pickard) of Rochester, MN; Anita Thompson (Brian Buker) of Waseca, MN; and Sophia O’Harris (Dean) of Buckeye, AZ; seven grandchildren – Delaney, Karina, Jenni, Kiya, Cooper, Kelsey and Cassidy; and two great grandchildren – Arlo and Iris. She is also survived by her sisters - Ok Chun of California and Ok Nim of Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for September 10, 2022, with location to be announced. Condolences and memories of Ok Jae are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.