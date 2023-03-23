The memorial service for Olga “Blondie” Janssen, 92, a longtime Stewartville,MN resident will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday (March 25, 2023) at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville, with Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Mrs. Janssen died on Tuesday (March 21, 2023) surrounded by her family, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN where she had been a resident since June of last year.

Olga Marion Krogh was born on February 20, 1931 in Wanamingo, MN to Bernt and Cora (Berg) Krogh. She grew up in Wanamingo and attended Wanamingo HS. Olga was married on January 25, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville to Lyle M. Janssen. Following their marriage the couple lived in Stewartville where they raised their family and made their home for many years. Blondie was a homemaker and was employed as a dietary worker in the Stewartville Care Center until her retirement in 1993. Lyle was a lifelong builder and with Blondie helping in the office they operated Lyle Janssen Construction, building many homes in and around the Stewartville area. Mr. Janssen died on July 28, 2010. Blondie was a longtime active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday and VB school, sang in the choir and volunteered with its many Ladies Aid activities. She was a member of the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 and VFW Post 8980 Auxiliary and was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Mom. Blondie and Lyle enjoyed dancing, that’s how they met and traveling including trips to Hawaii, Germany, Alaska and Norway. Blondie belonged to a 500 card club for years and liked solving puzzles, gardening and going to garage sales. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved spending time with her large family who she would always remember with a card in the mail on special occasions. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren and the great-great grandbabies made her proud and happy.

Blondie is survived by 5 daughters and 2 sons: Barry of Harlingen,TX; Karen (John) Egan of Kohler,WI; Kathy (Tim) Schulz of Springdale, AR; Cindy (Dewey) Hebl of Stewartville; Vicki (Mike) Kuisle of Stewartville; Julie (Dean) Bailey of Gold Canyon,AZ and Brad(Jan) of Stewartville, as well as 27 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband - Lyle, daughter-in-law - Sandi Janssen, granddaughter - Tracy Dutcher, grandson - Joe Janssen, grand-daughter-in-law, Tabitha Janssen, her parents and 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 PM on Friday (March 24, 2023) at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Memorials are suggested to Chosen Valley Care Center, St. John’s Lutheran Church or Seasons Hospice. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Olga are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com