Olive Pietenpol passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Rochester, MN. Olive was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved cooking, baking, traveling, and entertaining her friends and family; she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Olive was born in Rochdale, England, on Oct 14, 1933, to Herbert and Phyllis (Crossley) Robinson. Olive received her nursing degree from the Royal Liverpool United Hospital and her advanced practice degree in midwifery from St. Mary’s Hospital in Leeds. After training, she accepted a nursing appointment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, in 1957. Shortly after moving to MN, she met Donald Pietenpol, and they married on October 31, 1959. After raising three children, she returned to work as an Elementary School Textbook Coordinator for the Rochester Public Schools until her retirement. Olive was preceded in death by her parents and husband and is survived by three children, Andrew Pietenpol (Joyce) of Prescott, WI, Donna Pietenpol (José Colon) of Katy, TX, and Jennifer Pietenpol (Ian Wattenmaker) of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Alexander Panetti of Milwaukee, WI, Brittany Panetti of Katy, TX, Collin Panetti of Katy, TX, Gavin Higgins of Nashville, TN, Caroline Wattenmaker of Brooklyn, NY, and Annie Wattenmaker of New York, NY; and her sister, Hilda Unsworth (Derek) of Cardiff, Wales. A memorial celebration of her life and graveside service will be planned for later this fall. The family requests memorials be directed to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, to support biomedical research discoveries.