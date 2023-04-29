Opal Lillian Weis

Opal Weis, 98, of Rochester, Minnesota died on Wednesday April 26, 2023, at Charter House of Rochester.

Opal Lillian South was born February 24, 1925, in Clear Lake, Wisconsin to Laura Kramer South. On September 9, 1950, Opal married Eugene Weis. They traveled around the world together and saw many incredible places. Opal’s faith and family were very important to her. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays and spending time with family and friends. Opal was a very strong and independent person and touched everyone she met.

Opal is survived by nephews Robert Tiede, Ronald Tiede, along with many great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews.

Opal was preceded in death by her mother Laura Kramer South, husband Eugene Weis, sister Eulalia South, sister Olive Tiede and nephew Richard Tiede.

A celebration of life will be at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Opal’s family would like to thank Charter House for taking outstanding care of her. Also, thank you to Seasons Hospice for their incredible care and guidance in Opal’s journey.

Memorials are suggested to Paws & Claws, Seasons Hospice, or donor’s choice.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Weis family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.