Ordean H. Lexvold “Lex”

90, beloved husband, father, grandfather, veteran, passed away on Thursday Dec 2, 2021.

Lex was born on July 26, 1931 in Zumbrota, MN to John and Stella Lexvold and raised on their family farm, until he entered the service. He married the love of his life, Catherine Horan, on Jan 4, 1958. They moved to Rochester, MN where they raised their two children. Lex was a longtime employee at IBM in Rochester until his retirement. After retirement they moved to Wabasha, MN and then to Lino Lakes, MN to be closer to family.

Lex dearly loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, and participating in all athletic activities. He enjoyed playing cards, joking and visiting with family and friends, and spent hours cheering on his family at the gym. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him so much joy.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Catherine; son Craig Lexvold; daughter Shelly (Henry) Farmerie; grandchildren Nicole (Tony) Sauter, Angela (Shawn) Vidden, Travis (Paula) Lexvold, Katy and Jeni Farmerie, Alexis and Ashlynn Lexvold; great grandchildren; siblings Jean (Lyle) Borgschatz, Robert (Diane) Lexvold; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marilyn Bailey and Gerald Lexvold.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for immediate family only.

Memorials are preferred to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospital for Children.