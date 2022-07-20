Orv Wobig and Will Buhler

Please join us on Saturday, July 23, from noon to 4pm, at the home of Greg and Joan Wobig (5425 15th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904) to celebrate the life and times of Orv Wobig, and his friend and brother-in-law, Will Buhler.

Orv was born in Pine Island, in 1932, worked at IBM in Rochester from 1957-1990, and resided in Rochester, Winona and Bella Vista, Arkansas. He passed away on April 27, at the age of 89.

Will was born near Pine Island in 1940, graduated from Winona State University and owned Buhler Insurance Agency in Edina. He passed away on October 2, 2021, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 80.

Orv is survived by his wife, Louise, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, his daughter, Katy Sojka of Bella Vista, son Greg Wobig and his wife Joan of Rochester, grandson Ben (Katie) Sojka, granddaughter Kelsey Sojka, and great grandson, Max.

Will is survived by his wife, Jean, of Manhattan, Kansas, son Jim and his wife Leslie Bush of Austin, Texas, son Bob of Edina, Minnesota, daughter Beth and her husband Jeff Starritt of Manhattan, and grandchildren Judi Bush, Ross (Miya) Starritt, Lane Starritt, Ryan Starritt, Lukas Buhler, Owen Buhler and Miranda Buhler.

Friends and family are invited to lunch to share love and laughter and celebrate the lives of two wonderful men.