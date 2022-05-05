Orvil C. Wobig

Orvil Wobig, 89, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died peacefully at his home on April 27, 2022.

Orv was born in Olmsted County, Minnesota, on November 2, 1932, to Edward and Agnes (Zimmerman) Wobig. He grew up and attended school in the Pine Island, Minnesota, area. After serving in the US Army, where he earned his GED, Orv returned to Minnesota where he was employed by IBM for 33 years, retiring as a Senior Engineer.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan, his parents, his mother and father-in-law, John and Marie Buhler, all his siblings: Marlin (Joan) Wobig, Vern (Hazel/Marcy Franz) Wobig, Adeline (Evan) Quall, Verona (Dan Lindquist and Rex Young), and Caryl (Shirley and Glenna) Wobig, and his brothers and sister-in-law Neil Blohm, Charlie Gritzner, Al and Will Buhler and Grace Buhler.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise (Buhler) Wobig, his daughter Katy Sojka and granddaughter Kelsey Sojka of Bella Vista, his son, Greg (Joan) Wobig, of Rochester, MN, his grandson, Ben (Katie) and great-grandson Max Sojka of Washington, DC. He is also survived by in-laws: Ernie and Nancy Buhler of Woodbury, MN, Irene Blohm of Rochester, MN, Evie and Dick Berge of Iron River, WI, Floyd Buhler of Colorado Springs, CO, Dar Buhler of Janesville, MN, Jean Buhler of Manhattan, KS, Helen Gritzner of Elkader, IA, Barbara Jennings of La Porte, TX, and Eula Wobig of Lakeland, TN.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, at 2:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista with Pastor Karen Fowler-Lindemulder officiating.

A celebration of life will be held in Rochester, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 23. Memorials may be directed to United Lutheran Church - 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715, Circle of Life Hospice Center – 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, Arkansas 72712 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory at www.funeralmation.com.