Orville Ellis Alcott, 86, of Rochester, passed away, Friday, May 12, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness.

Orville was born July 29, 1936 in Pope County, Minnesota to Ellis and Alice (Abraham) Alcott. In 1954 he graduated from the Stewartville High School where he was on the football and wrestling teams. He also participated in Golden Gloves Boxing. From 1955 - 1957 he served in the United States Navy on the USS Essex.

On June 14, 1958 Orville was united in marriage to Phyllis Zimmerman. Orv worked for Quarve & Anderson Sand and Gravel before going to work at the Olmsted County Highway Department where he retired after many years of plowing snow and highway maintenance. He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church and the Stewartville American Legion. He enjoyed hunting deer and pheasants and took several trips to Wyoming deer hunting. He was also an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed fishing for Walleye in Northern Minnesota. Orv was a selfless man who was always willing to give a helping hand and devoted husband to Phyllis for over 64 years.

Orville is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his siblings, Stanley Alcott, Joyce (Loren) Wiener, and Alice “Cookie” Volberding; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Alice; siblings Dale, Dorothy, Roy, and Marjorie.

The Funeral Service for Orv will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home officiated by Father Shawn Haremza. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at the River Park Reception Hall. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 92 of Rochester.

