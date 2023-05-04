Orville L Timm, aged 93, passed away at Green Prairie Rehab Center on 4/12/23 after struggling with Non Hodgkin’s T-Cell Lymphoma for more than 10 years. Born 11/6/29 to Louis Timm, Jr and Lena (Zarling) Timm in Winona County, he was the youngest of 3 boys.

After attending a 1 room school house, he later went on to attend Plainview Community School where he graduated Valedictorian of his class in 1946. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean conflict, but was not deployed oversees. He was honorably discharged in 1958 after 2 years active duty and 7 years in the reserves.

Orville was a lifelong member of Community Presbyterian Church where he served as Financial Secretary for many years.

From the early 1950s to 1973 he lived in Montebello, California where he worked for the city as purchasing agent. During that time, Orville co-owned a boat that was docked between California and Arizona where his friend’s parents had a cabin. When Orville’s Dad died in 1973, he returned to Plainview to care for his mother. He took a position in 1983 with First National Bank of Plainview and started a lifelong ‘self-taught’ interest in computers where he taught Bank Employees how to use ‘these newfangled’ laptop computers!

Prior to retiring in 2011, he enjoyed traveling where he made trips to Australia, Greece, Alaska and to Amsterdam. His car was always one of his joys as seen in so many photos.

‘He was a man of few words with a good sense of humor’. But, when he did talk - you listened.

Over his 10 plus year journey with Mayo, he completely supported their ‘study efforts’ - believing that, if it couldn’t help him, it could someday help others. His Hospice Social Worker said it best: ‘For years he was committed to living, (But once he accepted Hospice), then he committed to dying’.

He was predeceased by his parents and his 2 brothers, Ralph and Arnold Timm. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and good friends Dan and Linda Schmitz and Kent Harrington.

Thanks go out to Mayo for the care he got those 10+ years, and to the employees of Green Prairie Place, Green Prairie Rehab Center & Mayo Hospice!

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17 at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial service at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Bob Blanshan at 1:45. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, Orville would encourage you to donate to whatever Charitable Cause you feel passionate about.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with the arrangements