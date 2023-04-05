Pamela Kay Sebesta

Pamela (Pam) Kay Sebesta, age 66, of Bloomington, MN, passed away on March 26th, 2023 after a sudden illness. Memorial services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Bloomington, MN on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The visitation is at 10AM with the funeral service following at 11AM, followed by lunch. Burial service will be held at Oakwood Downtown Cemetery in Rochester, MN at 11AM on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by lunch at the Eagles Club in Rochester, MN. Pam is preceded in death by her father, Howard Holets. Pam is survived by her husband James, her sons Derek (Cori), Jeffrey (Sara), and Michael (Sina), her brother Craig (Lynn), her mother Lois, and her grandchildren Evangeline, Ethan, Nikolai, and Ava. Memorials may be given to Cancer Research at the University of Minnesota and to Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN.