Patria Knappe-Langworthy

Pat Knappe-Langworthy passed away surrounded by her children on the evening of Tuesday, April 12th following a series of complications from a recent surgery.

Born February 3rd, 1951 to Ruth and Verne Knappe in Peoria, Illinois, Pat soon after moved with her family to Rochester, where she attended Rochester Central Lutheran School and graduated with Mayo High School’s class of 1969. Pat attended college at Mankato State and pursued graduate studies at St. Catherine University and University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, earning a master’s degree in social work.

As a young adult, Pat volunteered on the Red Lake Reservation in Northern Minnesota, and continued to be interested in the cultures and traditions of indigenous peoples throughout her life. Her activist spirit continued into motherhood, annually attending Take Back the Night marches with her daughters. Pat loved creating and worked in mediums ranging from sketching, painting, woodworking, renovating antiques, knitting, sewing, card making, and gardening. She continued to explore these passions as her disease would allow. Pat also had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed backpacking Isle Royal and the Boundary Waters. Later she would take annual family camping trips to the North Shore.

After some years raising her own children in Zumbrota, Pat returned to work as a child and family therapist in Rochester. She later worked as a family and adolescent social worker with Olmsted County, where she served for 20 years before her retirement in 2014. She was noted for her skill in working with young women during difficult times in their lives.

Pat is survived by her four children; Nate (Priv) Langworthy of Rochester, Megan (Luke) Olson of St. Francis, Caleb (Lauren) Langworthy of Wheeler, Wisconsin, and Kirsten Langworthy of Minneapolis; five grandchildren; younger brother Dan (Fairy) Knappe of Dana Point, California; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Dudley.

Loved ones rejoice that Pat is now free from chronic pain stemming from a rare neurological disorder, known as CANVAS, which had increased in severity during recent years. Pat’s treatment aided researchers and medical professionals in gaining insight into the diagnosis and treatment of this condition.

A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, April 24th at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held in the hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers Pat’s children request that memorials be sent to the National Ataxia Foundation.

