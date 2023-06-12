Patricia A. “Patsy” Yusten

Patricia Ann “Patsy” Yusten, 95, of Zumbrota passed away June 8 at Pine Haven Care Center, Pine Island.

“Patsy” was born in Clear Lake Township, Stanhope, Iowa, on July 25, 1927, to Theodore and Zoe Quam. She attended country school at Revere, Minnesota, high school at Walnut Grove and Willmar, Minnesota and graduated in 1944. She entered nursing and graduated from Mitchell, South Dakota Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1947.

She and Donald Yusten married in Willmar, Minnesota on November 23, 1948. They spent 1951-1974 in Kasson, Minnesota raising purebred hogs and cattle. They retired in Kasson until moving to Yucaipa, California in 1976. They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1986 and then to Zumbrota, Minnesota in 1993. Don passed away December 17, 1999.

Patsy is survived by her daughter Penny, son Jon and his friend Natalie Morrow, grandson Aaron (AJ) and his wife Nikki, and great-grandchildren Brooks, Lainey and Eleanor.

Patsy worked for Dr. Affeldt in Kasson as his nurse from 1963 - 1976.

She was a member of the United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota.

Patsy loved all Zumbrota-Mazeppa sports, screaming “Blue Blue Blue” from the stands. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies which she shared with many ZM teams as well as the high heel shoes she loved to wear. She was a friend to everyone she met.

Memorials can be shared with Paws and Claws in Rochester or United Redeemer Church in Zumbrota.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 15th at the Dibble Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Kasson, from 1:00 - 2:30 pm. Graveside services will follow the visitation at the Zumbrota East Cemetery, 455th Street in Zumbrota at approximately 3:15 pm. Pastor Marggi P. Sippola will officiate. Following the graveside service, a light meal will be served from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at United Redeemer Lutheran Church, 560 West 3rd Street, Zumbrota.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Kasson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.