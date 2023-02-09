Patricia (Angelici) Mott 58, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital with her loving family at her side. Patti, as she was known to her loved ones, was born on December 26, 1964, to Albert and Anna Maria (Marcelli) Angelici.

Patti attended St. John’s Catholic school, and Lourdes High School. In 1986, she married Newell Mott Sr., and they had two sons. They were later divorced.

Patti had a wonderful goofy sense of humor and anyone who met her would surely come away with a smile on their face. There was nothing she would rather do than spend time with her sons, they were her greatest joy. She worked tirelessly to see that their needs were met, and to instill good moral values. Patti loved her four-legged kids just as much as her family. She loved sharing stories of their antics with family and friends.

Patti loved working with people. She worked many years as a waitress at Zorbas Greek restaurant, before opening her own coffee shop, Marcelli’s Espresso & Gourmet Coffee. For over 5 years, Patti owned and operated the shop which led to many memories and lasting friendships. While managing the shop, Patti went to school and obtained her RN degree. She worked for over 15 years, at St. Marys Hospital, first as a PCA and then as a GI nurse. She was a skilled and knowledgeable nurse who attended to her patients with the greatest care and respect. Patti will be remembered for her kindness, her willingness to help others, and her love for her family and friends. A sweet soul that left this earth too soon. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Fly high Angel!

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Anna Maria Angelici; two brothers, Kenneth Angelici and Albert Angelici Jr.; and her sister Mary Angelici (Chuck Kuisle). She is survived by her sons, Newell Mott Jr. (Emily Ellingworth), and Dominick Mott; sisters, Carmelita Angelici, Sandra Monte; and nieces Camille Angelici (Joshua Duerr) and Candida Angelici (Kelly Huberty).

Patti’s family would like to express their gratitude to all the care providers at Mayo Clinic for their extraordinary care and support.

Patti’s Celebration of Life will be held at Macken Funeral Home on Thursday, February 16th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Paws and Claws Humane Society.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.