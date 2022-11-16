Patricia Ann Burrows, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by her family in Rochester on November 12, 2022 after a hard fought battle with heart failure and dementia.

Pat was born on May 22, 1941 in Roswell, New Mexico to Harl and Muriel (Blanche) Rogers. On August 17, 1960, she married Ivan Frank Burrows. She worked as a bank teller, owner of clothes consignment store and bridge center.

Pat loved playing and teaching bridge, sudoku, puzzles, traveling and cooking. She spent many hours cooking and baking ensuring her family always had good food to eat.

She is survived by her husband Frank Burrows, children Kimberly (John) Poe and Mitchell Burrows and her grandchildren Justin (Bree Behne-Poe) Poe and Kristin Poe, and her brother Benny (Beth) Rogers. She is further survived by sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private service will take place in New Mexico at a later date.