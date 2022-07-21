Patricia Ann Musolf, 80, of Owatonna, MN (formerly of Rochester, MN) passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.

Patricia Ann was born November 24, 1941 in Rochester, MN the daughter of Lawrence and Lillian (Nelson) Quandt. She was a 1959 graduate of Stewartville High School and earned her Registered Nurse degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Patricia Ann married Duane Musolf on September 5, 1964 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley, MN and were blessed with 48 years of marriage.

Patricia Ann began her work career in 1964 as an orthopedic nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital for 10 years. She became a stay at home mother with her growing family and worked part time with food demonstrations. In 1991 and for the next 20 years, she worked as a barista in food service for IBM.

Patricia Ann enjoyed garage sales and antiques. She treasured the time spent with her family at the cabin on Trout Run in Chatfield, MN. She had a love of cats and animals of all kinds. Pat was a social butterfly and made friends wherever she went, most recently the Owatonna Eagle’s. She enjoyed playing pull tabs and bingo and enjoyed the company of family and friends. She was a former member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Patricia Ann is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Scott) Grischow of Owatonna, MN and Pam (John) Sivly of Rochester, MN; one granddaughter, Madelynn Kropp; sister-in-law, Sheilah Quandt of Grand Meadow, MN; nephews, Tim Quandt of Casa Grande, AZ and Patrick Quandt of Grand Meadow, MN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Pat Musolf of Rochester, MN; nephews, Brad and Marta Musolf of St. Louis Park, MN and Tod and Emily Musolf of Rochester, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Musolf; brother, Donald Quandt.

A Visitation to Celebrate Patricia’s Life will be held 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, August 14. 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville, MN. Memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to send a Big Thank You to Mayo Hospice, Dr. Andrew Greenlund and the nurses at the Homestead Hospice House for all their loving care.

