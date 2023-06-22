Patricia Christensen, 91, a longtime resident of Pine Island and in recent years of Rochester, died Wednesday June 21, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester.

Patricia Ann Ryan was born January 8, 1932 in Hastings, Minnesota, the daughter of Howard “Jack” Ryan and Margaret (Coen) Ryan. Raised in Pine Island, she was a graduate of the public schools there. On April 8, 1951 she married Frederic “Fritz” Christensen at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She worked various jobs and then became a secretary for many years at Land-O-Lakes, retiring in 1989. After her husband’s passing, she then worked part-time at a pharmacy in Pine Island.

She loved to bake; pies, bars, cookies and such were among her favorite creations. She volunteered at Pine Haven Care Center in various capacities. Annually, on St. Patrick’s Day she became a leprechaun, appearing at schools and nursing homes, etc., and she was bestowed the honor of becoming Goodhue County’s official Leprechaun. At. St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where she was an active member, she was a greeter and a Eucharistic Minister. She loved dogs, and was known for walking dogs as a favor to others.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Brenda Christensen of Oronoco; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Christensen of Pine Island; a sister, Gertrude McAtee of Indianapolis, Indiana; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Michael Christensen, a sister Mary Postier, and a brother Thomas Ryan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday June 27th at 11:00 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Pine Island. The Reverend Randal Kasel will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church, and burial will follow at Pine Island Cemetery.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

Mahn Family Funeral Home, Mahler Chapel, of Pine Island is privileged to be charged with the handling of the arrangements.