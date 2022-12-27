Patricia Dison, age 84, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Richard. She is also survived by three children from a previous marriage; sons Tim Fisk and Thomas Fisk, and daughter Tricia (Joe) Mercill, 5 step-children, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. All live in and around the Rochester area. Her parents, Vincent and Mabel Samuelson, a brother Vincent Jr., a sister, Jacquelyn Johnson, daughter, Gwendolyn, and great-grandson, Cayden, preceded her in death. Patricia was born in Pepin, Wisconsin, and attended the U of W-Menomonie. She held various business positions over her lifetime. Her greatest joy was being with her family and gardening. Richard and Patricia spent their summers enjoying life aboard their boat on the Mississippi River and winters in Mazatlán, Mexico. In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private family service in the chapel at the Homestead, where Patricia and Richard spent their later years. Her body has been donated to Mayo Clinic Research and her remains will be buried at a later time in the family plot at Oakwood Cemetery. Patricia expresses her thanks to all for your friendship, favors, and courtesies.