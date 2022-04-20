Patricia G. Johnson

Patricia Genevieve Johnson, 94, of Chatfield, died peacefully on Friday, April 15, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa, with her family by her side. Visitation for Pat was held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, in Rochester, MN. The funeral Mass for Pat took place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5455 50th Ave. NW, in Rochester. Special music began at 10 a.m.

An Illinois native, Pat was born November 17, 1927, and she and her younger brother, Herman Jr., were raised by their parents, Herman Paulick, Sr., and Aurelia Paulick, in Glencoe. After graduating from New Trier High School, Pat pursued vocal studies at Northwestern University in Evanston, where she met and fell in love with Charles M. Johnson, Sr. Pat has said that Charles, who was in the ROTC, showed up in his Navy uniform at an open house sponsored by her sorority, they got to talking, and “the rest was history.” They married on September 18, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Hubbard Woods, Illinois.

Pat and Charles moved to Chatfield shortly after their marriage, when Charles began his banking career alongside his father at the First State Bank of Fountain. Charles eventually purchased the bank and later bought the Root River State Bank in Chatfield. Pat served as a director of both banks for over 60 years.

Pat began her performing career while still in high school. She was a popular vocalist in southeastern Minnesota for many years and frequently performed as a soloist with a number of groups, including the Rochester Symphony Chorale and the Chatfield Brass Band. Pat also was a longtime member of the Tuesday Musicale and the Schubert Club. As an actress, Pat performed with many organizations, including the Rochester Civic Theater and Western Days Musical Productions. Among her credits were leading roles in The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and Show Boat.

Pat’s most rewarding roles, however, were as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Over the years, her close-knit family enjoyed many wonderful times together, from winter holidays to summer barbecues—and everything in between. Pat’s family gathered together once again, on April 15, to spend that day with her and share stories about many of these fond memories.

Pat is survived by five children: Don (Hank) of Omaha, Nebraska, Marilyn of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Kathy Keech of Rochester, Chuck (Cathleen) of Chatfield, and Teresa (Michael) Schaefer of Chatfield; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents, her brother Herman, an infant brother, and two grandchildren.

Pat’s family would like to express special gratitude to the staff at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco for their kind, compassionate care as well as to Howard County Community Hospice and to Ken and Mary Bouska. Memorials are suggested to Evans Memorial Home or to Chatfield Center for the Arts.

