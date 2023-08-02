Patricia L. Cotton, 81, of Rochester, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home.

Patricia was born January 13, 1942 in Rochester to Thomas and Gertrude (Tjepkes) Harwick. On November 16, 1963, she was united in marriage to John Cotton. Pat worked as a daycare provider and when her children entered school, she became a teacher aid for Rochester Public Schools. Her passion for ice skating led her to work as a skate guard for many years at the Rec Center. Pat also really enjoyed synchronized skating. She collected Native American and Western memorabilia and enjoyed attending Country Western shows. Pat was very artistic and loved to draw, work in her garden and try her luck at the casino. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dogs. Pat was very loving, family focused and had a matter of fact attitude. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John; children, John (Lori) Ireland of Rochester Hills, MI, Michelle (Brian) Jennings of Rochester, MN; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jayde, Mia, Steven, John “JR”, Kristine; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Steven and by her brother, Les Harwick. Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Darlene and Orphie and by her brothers, Dick, Calvin and Gary.

A graveside service for Patricia will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 1300 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be held 12:30-1:30 P.M. at the River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com