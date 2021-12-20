Patricia Ladyne Wade, 88, of Rochester died Saturday, December 18, 2021. A beloved wife and mother, she will be greatly missed.

She was born on March 30, 1933 in Painesville, OH. In 1984, she opened The Horse and Buggy store in downtown Rochester. For 15 years, she enjoyed buying and displaying Amish and Midwestern arts and crafts. An avid reader, she volunteered as a librarian at the Senior Center and at the Rochester Public Library bookstore. She especially enjoyed reading the mysteries of Minnesota author William Kent Krueger. During their married life, she and her husband John lived in Wooster and Smithville, OH; Lake Charles, LA; Terre Haute, IN; Jamestown, ND; and the last 49 years in Rochester, MN.

We will always remember her support of the arts, sense of humor, and delicious chocolate chip cookies. She is survived by two sons Kenneth (Maureen) Wade of Jamestown, ND, Dr. Todd (Cecilia Dingledy) Wade of Rochester, and a brother Ron (Carmen) Konkle of CA. Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Alan Konkle, and by her beloved husband, John Dale, with whom she celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary in November.

Memorials are suggested to the Rochester Public Library Foundation at https://www.rplmn.org/about-us/library-foundation/donate-to-library There will be a private family service.