Patricia M. Loftus

Patricia Mary Loftus, 95, of Rochester, MN died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Madonna Towers.

Patricia was born March 17, 1928, in Winona, MN to William & Mattie (Raup) Norton. She attended school in St Charles area and graduated in 1945 from St Charles High. Patricia attended Miss Hattie Boyd’s teachers training in St Charles. She taught several one-room schools in Winona County.

On Sept. 5, 1951, Patricia married Harold Loftus in Elba, MN. They farmed in the Plainview and Altura areas before moving to Rochester in 1962. After completing courses at Winona State for her bachelor’s degree, she continued teaching in Rochester before retiring in 1980.

Patricia went to work at St Marys as a medical secretary after returning to school. She again retired in 1990. Patricia enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing 500, crosswords, and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by daughters Ann (Erwin) Frederichs of Chatfield, MN, Joan (Mark) Kosiek of Brooklyn, NY; five grandchildren Emily, Ben, Sara, Patrick (Heather), Peter (Kathleen); and 8 great-grandchildren, Bjorn, Alex, Reid, Isabel, Shea, Loretta, Jack, Maggie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Ray, John, Jim, and Bill.

The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour before service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

