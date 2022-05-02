AN OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL WILL BE MISSED

Patricia Maureen Wilson, 70, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Seasons Hospice House.

Born January 17, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa to Norman and Francenia (Eaton) Wilson, Pat graduated Mayo High School, went on to obtain her bachelors from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and had 24 hours toward an MBA from Cardinal Strich College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Upon graduating from St Olaf college Pat worked at the Mayo Clinic. Yet, the adventurous side of her prompted a hiatus to Alaska for a few years of working and pioneering. Upon her return to the lower forty-eight, Pat worked in Biochemistry Research at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for many years. Ready for a change, she ventured into a small USDA family sausage company in Flagstaff, Arizona where she learned the techniques of the trade remarkably well. Soon Pat used her educational background and worldly experience to become a Quality Assurance Supervisor for Schwan Food Company in Kansas; later, she was promoted to Plant Food Safety and Quality Control Manager for Schwan Food Co. in Marshall, Minnesota, and later, plant Quality Control Manager for Michael Foods in Gaylord, Minnesota. Most recently, she worked at Kemps in Rochester, Minnesota.

She loved her family and friends, music and singing, her beloved cats, and she especially enjoyed collecting spices. Pat appreciated the art of needlework and cross stitch, whether it was her work or the work of others. An avid reader, Patricia enjoyed participating in many book group discussions, Bible Studies, or just quietly reading the Bible.

Pat was a loving woman who possessed a knack for making you feel as though you were the most important person in the room. She gave the best hugs and always wanted to do good for everyone. She loved the diversity in the world, she could always find the good in everyone she met. Pat took great pride in her intellect and was always striving to learn new things every day. Above all, Pat had an unrelenting love for her family and friends--She will be missed.

Pat is survived by her siblings, Timothy (Pamela) Wilson of Eau Claire, WI, Kathleen (John) Mazur of Flagstaff, AZ, Brian (Diana) Wilson of Cedar Creek, Texas; nephews, Sean, Anthony, and Christopher; nieces, Sarah, and Elena and a host of other family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Francenia; brothers, Michael and Kevin and by nephew Jeffrey.

Memorial services for Patricia will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until time of the service. Inurnment will be held privately for the family at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patricia M. Wilson Memorial Book Fund at the Rochester Public Library.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wilson family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.