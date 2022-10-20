Patricia McKenzie Schoenrock Jepson

Patricia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born May 19, 1946, to Roy and Amy McKenzie. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School, was married right out of school, and raised her three children in the Salem Corners area of Byron. She was later divorced.

On October 19, 1996, Patricia married her soulmate and constant companion, Keith Jepson. They lived their entire wedded life in Rochester traveling after retirement in their motorhome visiting family. Patricia passed one day shy of their 26th wedding anniversary.

Patricia worked her entire career at the Mayo Clinic. She spent the majority of her career on East 15, ending her career as their Appointment Coordinator. Her Mayo Clinic career gave Patricia a great sense of pride and accomplishment. After retirement she worked parttime at the Holy Spirit School in the food service department.

Patricia is survived by her soulmate and husband Keith; children Jill (Dean) Schoenrock-Fries, Troy (April) Schoenrock, and step-daughter Connie (Eamonn) Devine. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Amber Schoenrock, Deana, Lukus, and Caleb Fries; Darin, Tyler, and Anissa Schoenrock; and Morgan and Sean Devine. Patricia is also survived by her biggest supporters, brother Alan and sister-in-law Milly McKenzie.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Amy, daughter Holly Schoenrok-Chilson, and grand-daughter Johanna Fries.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Patricia on the Nassif Tower 4th floor and the Mayo Clinic Hospice for their excellent care given to Patricia prior to her death. Every one of you are angels on earth.

Per Patricia’s request, no service will be held at this time.