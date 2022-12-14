Patricia Neumann

Patricia (Pat) Neumann, 89 of Rochester MN passed away Sunday Dec 11 at her home.

Patricia Reuvers was born Aug 23,1933 to Peter and Joanne Reuvers in Faribault, MN. She attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1951 in Faribault MN.

She married Richard D. Neumann on Sept 7, 1954 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Faribault. They made their home in Faribault, Red Wing, Austin, Rochester, Lake Mille Lacs returning to Rochester in 2004.

Pat worked for Marigold Dairy until having children. After the children left home, she went to work for the Rochester School District for 10 years and retired.

Pat loved family, birds, flowers, doing puzzles, knitting, and working in her gardens. She also spent a lot of time walking around her lake with her daughter Julie.

Pat loved her family so much! Survivors include two sons Bill (Barb), Mike (Julie), a daughter Julie (Dave) Trygstad all of Rochester, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Betty Reuvers, Helen Hanegraaf, Marion Bokman, Lois Butterfield, three brothers (Robert, Richard and Ronald Reuvers), a son-in-law Tom Higgins and granddaughter Stephanie and great grandson Wyatt.

Pat’s funeral will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester on Thursday at 11:00AM. Visitation will be held an hour before the service at the church. Father Peter Shuster will be presiding over the service. A private burial service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault with the immediate family.

Memorials can be directed at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester or Mayo Clinic Palliative Care.

A special thank you to Pat’s Mayo Clinic Palliative Care Homebound Team, Dr. Bjoerg Thorsteinsdottir and her Certified Nurse Practitioner Ashley Kimeu.