Patricia “Pat” Fallon

Patricia “Pat” Meave (Corry) Fallon, loving wife, loyal sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Rochester, MN.

Pat was born July 3, 1942 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI, the daughter of Dr. Lawrence and Ann (Burke) Corry. She was the last of four children, and enjoyed playing silly tricks on her family. As she grew into adulthood, Pat knew she was a caregiver. She graduated from Saint Teresa with her Bachelor’s in Nursing and worked in the GI department at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN, where she was the head nurse. Later, she joined Olmsted County Public Health where she worked the “NW Unit” of Olmsted County. Afterwards, she switched to a public school nurse were she continued until retirement in 2005.

Pat was a very caring person. When her church, Pax Christi, was headed to Haiti and in need of nurses, Pat was ready to help. She continued for many years after to aid in the church’s “Community Outreach” programs. Loving to travel, she was so happy when she arrived in Ireland, ready to kiss the Blarney Stone as she was a proud, Irish American. Pat loved to stay busy playing bridge, racquetball and swimming. In her down time, she enjoyed her coffee, listening to classical music and watching movies. She was drawn to African elephants, where seeing them would put a smile on her face.

Waiting for Pat at the Pearly Gates are her loving husband Garret (Gary), son Michael Andrew Fallon, her parents, and her siblings, Francis Corry, Anne Strasma and Mary Kathleen Yaich, lovingly known as Tippy.

She is survived by her children, Debra Fallon Spooner, Tim Fallon, and Erin Fallon-Coursey (Scott); grandchildren, Brent Spooner, Kean Fallon (Taylor), Sean Spooner, Kaylan Fallon, Eva Coursey, and Kellen Fallon.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 11:00am at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester, MN, with Rev. John Sauer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to catholiccharitiesusa.org or friendsofpineridgereservation.org.

