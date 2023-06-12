Patricia “Pat” Fasbender, 74, of Lanesboro, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Patricia Mae Manning was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Litchfield, MN, to Henry and Frances (Shamla) Manning. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966. Pat went to college at St Mary’s, of Rochester MN, graduating as an LPN in 1969. She met the love of her life, Norm Fasbender, and they united in marriage on September 27, 1969. From this union they had 4 children, Scott, Mary Jo, Tracy, and Tim. Pat worked for many years as an LPN in home care and nursing home settings. She then worked many years in accounting at IFP, of Oslo MN. Pat retired after many years as a Media Specialist, for the Rochester School District. She took all her careers to heart and greatly enjoyed the time with her co-workers. Pat enjoyed her time with family and friends. You could find Norm and Pat on the dance floors, casinos, camping, Lake Okoboji, or just on a Sunday drive. She could be found outside every day she was able to. She enjoyed her flowerbeds, canoeing, bike rides, or a stroll through the farmer’s market. She made every attempt to make it to her grandkids’ school and sporting events. She enjoyed her random trips with family and friends and traveled throughout many states of the US. She enjoyed the holidays and the baking that came with it. She probably had a Hallmark Christmas movie on her TV every day, while she was putting a puzzle together. Many didn’t know Pat was an avid painter. Her paintings can be found throughout her home along with the homes of her children.

Pat is survived by her children Scott (Kyja) Fasbender, Elk Mound WI, Tracy (Trent) Olson, Lanesboro MN, Tim (Becky) Fasbender, Boyceville WI, and son-in-law Shawn Fasbender, Adams MN. Also, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Darlene Putney, Tom (Jan) Manning, and Bill (Barb) Manning, all of Litchfield, MN, and Ethel Brennan of Plymouth, MN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norm; her daughter, Mary Jo; granddaughter, Kia Schaffer; parents, Henry and Frances Manning; brothers, John and James Manning.

Funeral Mass for Pat will be 10 AM on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lanesboro, with Fr. McGrath officiating. Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Wednesday, June 14, at Johnson-Riley Funeral Home in Lanesboro, and one hour Thursday, before the service at the church. The burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Adams MN. With Pat’s love of colors, the family invites you to wear color in celebration of her life.

