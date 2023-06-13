Patricia “Pat” Schroeder, 64 of Stewartville, MN died on Sunday (June 11, 2023) surrounded by her loving family at home, following an illness with cancer.

Patricia Jean Furlong was born on January 5, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN to John and Lois (Albertson) Furlong. She moved with her family as a young girl to Red Wing, MN and then to Stewartville in 1973, where she attended school, graduating from Stewartville HS in 1977. Patricia was married on June 17, 1978 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley Twsp to Terry L. Schroeder. Following their marriage the couple lived in Stewartville where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. Pat was employed in the legal department at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 38 years. Terry was a licensed insurance agent for many years and is currently employed with Grisim Bus services in Stewartville and Rochester City Lines. Pat was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. She lived for her family and loved time spent with her 4 grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her husband - Terry of 44 years; 2 daughters and 1 son - Katie (Michael) Pelofske of Savage, MN; Eric (Elyse) of Hugo, MN and Beth Schroeder of Savage, MN; 4 grandchildren - Emma, Evelyn, Reese and Rhett; 1 brother - John Furlong of Donna, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters - Kathy Furlong and Linda Furlong.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7:00 PM on Friday (June 16, 2023) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. A private family prayer service with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating, will take place at a later date, followed by burial and a committal service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Pat are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com