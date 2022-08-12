Patricia R. Lukowiak

Patricia Rosemary Lukowiak (previously Young, then Gruninger) passed away peacefully at 87 on July 22, 2022 in Cascade Creek Memory Care, Rochester, MN after a 22 mo. battle with Alzheimer’s. She looked forward to being in heaven with her Savior Jesus Christ and those she loved.

Pat was known and loved by many as a generous, kind, loving, helpful, caring, giving, humble, forgiving, and fun-loving person who was faithful in her love for God, family, friends, and many others. She endured many hardships and being widowed twice (Dale Gruninger, then Frank Lukowiak), but always with grace and hope because of her deep faith. Her love of traveling the world and the USA as well as her huge passion for serving others led to many memorable adventures and lasting friendships. Pat was a great mom to Kimberly, Catherine, Janice, and Curtis, as well as Matthew who was born right into heaven. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Shaina, Ashley, Alexandria, Caleb, Abigail, and Veronica and prayed for them often. She was also a faithful, loving daughter to Warner & Arvella Young, sister to Dick Young and aunt to over 80 nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be at Pax Christi Church in Rochester on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. Visitation 1 hour before. Please join us afterwards for a Celebration of Pat’s Life at Christ Community Church, 12:30-2:30 for a light lunch and Bunny cake (by mom’s request). The mass will be live-streamed for those who want to join from afar.

Pat requested NO flowers or plants please. Instead, donations to Dogs for Better Lives to train assistance dogs, St. Vincent de Paul to helping those in need, and New Life Family Services to save babies and help women & families are greatly appreciated and welcomed. On Sept. 17, just 2 days after her 88th birthday. there will be a 2nd Celebration of Pat’s Life in Monroe, WI from 2-4 pm in the Park & Rec room on the lower level at 1110 18th Ave.