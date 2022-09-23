Patricia Rahman

Patricia “Pat” Ann Rahman, 80, of Elgin, MN died on September 21, 2022 at Green Prairie Rehabilitation in Plainview, MN.

Patricia was born April 19, 1942 to James and Bernice Ann (Bedtke) Ferraro in St. Paul, MN. After attending elementary school and high school in Wabasha, MN, Pat graduated in 1960.

On May 19, 1962, Pat married George E. Rahman at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview, MN. After their marriage, the couple continued to live in the Plainview and Elgin area.

Pat worked in Rochester, MN at St. Marys Hospital and Assissi Heights. She also worked at various Hardware Stores and Tempo. They owned and operated the Green Leaf and Green Leaf Greenhouse at Elgin and Plainview. She also spent over 30 years working at Hillcrest Nursing Home/Green Prairie Rehabilitation. Pat was a member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview, MN and taught C.C.D. for over 20 years. She was an avid cookbook and ceramic bird collector.

Pat is survived by her husband George, Elgin, MN; two sons, Jeffery “Razor” Rahman, Elgin, MN and Brian Rahman, Byron, MN; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Mathew, Lynn and Cassie; six great-grandchildren Dylan, Dawson, Kinlee, Byrnn, Clyde and Calvin; three sisters, Rosy (Mike) Peterson, Colorado, Cindy Anderson, Bay City, WI, Kathy (Steve) Hanson, Lewiston, MN; two brothers, Phillip (Pat) Carrels, Wabasha, MN and Tony (Roxanne) Carrels, Lake City, MN; she also is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Jodea, 2 sisters Linda and Mary Ann and one great-grandchild Clayton.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview, MN with Msgr. Tom Melvin officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Schleicher Funeral Homes-Plainview, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery, Plainview, MN.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com