Dec. 7, 1955 - March 27, 2022

BROWNSDALE, Minn. - Patricia Weldon, 66, Brownsdale, Minn., died Sunday, March 27, in her home from cancer.

A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Izaak Walton Cabin in Austin, Minn. Memorials are preferred to Rachel’s Hope.