Patrick A. Lawler

Patrick Andrew Lawler, 72 of Zumbrota, was called home by God on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester from complications related to his 15-year battle with lung cancer.

Pat was born in Rochester on July 2, 1950, to Margaret (Charlebois) and Richard Lawler. He grew up on the Lawler family farm near Eyota and graduated from Lourdes High School. He went on to attend RCTC where he was the Senate President. He then completed his degree in Business Administration at Winona State University. He continued his education at St. Mary’s University and St. Paul Seminary where he received his Master of Divinity degree. He was ordained a Catholic Priest in 1979 and went on to serve churches in Austin, Albert Lea, and Fairmont, Minnesota. During this time, Pat served God through mission work in various countries, including Bolivia and Jamaica. After leaving the ministry, Pat became a Soil Technician and worked with his brother Steve running their business, Lawler Environmental, until retiring due to health issues.

Pat married Carlene Rollag on August 15, 1992, in rural Rock County, Minnesota. Their daughters, Molly and Katie joined them in 1996 and 1999, respectively. Pat’s greatest joy was his family and no prouder father could be found as he loved to brag about his girls and their accomplishments. He considered them his greatest blessings and taught them as much as he could about cherishing life during the short time he had with them. In 2008 he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer and journeyed through every day of his battle with hope, courage, determination, resilience, and of course, a strong faith in God. He amazed us all with his motivation and drive to get better, never complaining, and facing every struggle with a positive attitude. He deserved so many more years on this earth, but he lived every one of his days as the blessing it was and taught us all to enjoy the good things in life. Pat enjoyed walking, running, biking, swimming, fishing, gardening, backpacking, reading, watching TV, and spending time in his beloved wood shop working on endless projects. Pat took pride in his Irish heritage, maintaining his lawn with his John Deere mowers, feeding the birds, and shooing away the squirrels. He was always there for his family and friends, offering his wit and wisdom. We treasure all the time we had with him. Knowing and loving him has been our joy and privilege. Although he will be dearly missed, he will be forever in our hearts. We are so happy that he has been freed from his struggles and is now at his eternal home. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in his care and the support of our family. A special thanks to his Oncologist, Dr. Molina, who not only walked through Pat’s 15-year cancer journey with him, but became a special friend along the way.

Pat is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carlene; daughters Molly (Mark Cismoski) of La Crescent, MN, and Katie (Nate Bauer) of Lakeville, MN; two brothers, Tim (Patricia) of Rochester, MN, and Steve (Brenda) of Eyota, MN; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Mary Jo.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester with Fathers Joe Fogal and James Berning officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Zumbrota Cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com