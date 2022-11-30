Patrick Dennis “Denny” Donovan

Denny Donovan, a beloved husband, father, and papa entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family after a courageous battle. He was 74.

Denny was born December 7, 1947 in Dubuque, IA to John and Agnes (Dillon Callahan) Donovan. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1966. On July 12, 1969, he married Shirley O’Hara at Nativity Catholic Church. They lived in Dubuque where Denny was a home builder until 1981 when they moved to Clinton, IA where Denny began what would become his lifelong career with Carpetland USA.

Denny and Shirley relocated to Rochester, MN in 1996 where they owned Carpetland USA. In 2007, they moved back “home” to Dubuque, where Denny worked for Carpetland through his retirement in 2016.

A faithful man, Denny was a great role model to his four children and 14 grandchildren. He would never let on how sick he was. He has passed along his strength and determination to all who knew him. He worked hard and his success was everyone’s success.

He and Shirely loved their time boating on the Mississippi River. From the early days learning the hard way what a sandbar is to the days when his grandchildren took turns driving on his lap. Denny took pride in his grandchildren and loved watching them no matter if they were playing on the field, ice or stage. He will be remembered for his smirk that lives on in his grandson, the twinkle in his eye, and his infectious laugh. Mondays and Fridays were for WWE and he loved a good cop or true-crime show.

Denny is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley (O’Hara), son Terry (Tina) Donovan of La Crescent, MN, daughter Carrie Donovan Plumlee of Rochester, MN, son Dennis (Mindy) Donovan of Carlisle, IA and Daniel (Andrea) Donovan of Oregon, WI; his 14 grandchildren: Dylan Muhr, Riley (Aimee), Ashley, Matt, Alex, Donovan Plumlee, Callan Plumlee, Delanie (Dylan) Tuttle, Tyler (Anna), Thomas, Joseph, Hallie, Charles, Anna; and great granddaughter Sloane; brother and sister, six sister- in laws, a brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Denny is preceded in death by his parents, several brothers, sisters and in-laws.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Celebration of Life luncheon will follow mass at Rochester Eagles Club.

Interment of ashes will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester at a later date.

